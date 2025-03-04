Work is to be carried out this week on changes to a Wigan road which has become notorious for crashes.

One element will be to deter heavy goods vehicles from using Boundary Lane in Standish, while other improvements include more cats’ eyes, refreshed road markings and the cutting back of vegetation.

A post on the residents group Standish Voice read: “A Standish road which has had a spate of accidents recently will be given safety improvements - including trying to reduce the number of HGVs.

Boundary Lane has been the scene of several accidents

"Standish councillors Debbie Parkinson, Ray Whittingham and Terry Mugan met with a Wigan Council team on Boundary Lane - the road over the motorway which joins Pepper Lane - to discuss the safety improvements.

"There have been a number of accidents in recent months, mainly due to the very sharp bend, with one car coming off the road and ending up in trees.

"There has also been a huge increase in traffic in Standish in recent years due to increased housing.

"Standish Voice has also raised the question of pedestrian safety there in the past as the pavement running out at points and people have to walk in the road.”

The post says signage will inform drivers that the road is unsuitable for HGVs; road markings will be made clearer; more cats eyes added; and vegetation cut back to give pedestrians more space.

The HGV signs will not be able to be enforced but the Council is hoping fewer big lorries will use Boundary Lane as a result.

The work will take place in the evening of Thursday, March 6.