Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as the forecaster issues a weather warning for Wigan.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Wigan.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for parts of Wigan from 21:00 on July 18 to 18:00 on July 19.

The warning reads: “Areas of heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruption to transport and travel from late Friday through much of Saturday

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life. Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

The Met Office thunderstorm warning area covers parts of Wigan. | Met Office / Canva

“Rain will likely be locally torrential, bringing 20-30 mm in less than an hour in many places, with 60-90 mm in less than three hours possible in a few places. Whilst rain will clear from the south of the area by early Saturday afternoon, further thunderstorms are likely to develop here.

“As well as heavy rain, impacts from frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail are also likely.”

North West Met Office weather forecast

June 17 day

Cloud lowering through the morning, turning it misty and murky around hills and coasts, with accompanying outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Brighter spells emerging in the afternoon but with the chance of showers, heavy and possibly thundery. Feeling humid. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

June 17 night

Scattered showers continuing overnight, the odd one of which may again be heavy and thundery. Clear spells developing in between with light winds. A warm and muggy night. Minimum temperature 16 °C.

June 18

Clouding over first thing with occasional showers, locally heavy. This breaking to allow more sunny spells by the afternoon. Slight breeze along the coast but feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

June 19 to June 21

Unsettled. Showers may be heavy and blustery at times, carrying the risk of thunder and hail. Warm and humid in brighter periods, but temperatures suppressed under any persistent rain.