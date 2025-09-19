Watch the Met Office’s weekend forecast, as a weather warning is issued for Wigan.

A Met Office weather warning for rain has been issued for Wigan.

The yellow rain warning will be in place for the town from 09:00 on September 20 to 06:00 on September 21.

The warning reads: “There is a small chance that heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Rainfall will spread northeastwards on Saturday, and become persistent and at times heavy. Through this period 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 75-100 mm, with much of this total falling in the later hours of the event. From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

“By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rain will have likely cleared from Wales, with this rain easing for Northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning. Showers then follow and winds remain strong through Sunday.”

Saturday September 20 - yellow rain warning, top temperature 15°C

Sunday September 21 - yellow rain warning, top temperature 14°C

Monday September 22 - sunny, top temperature 15°C

Tuesday September 23 - sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening, top temperature 16°C

Wednesday September 24 - cloudy, top temperature 16°C

Thursday September 25 - sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, top temperature 17°C