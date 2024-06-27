Jamie Proctor helped Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes in 2020-21 while in administration

Former Wigan Athletic striker Jamie Proctor has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32.

Preston-born Proctor, who came through the ranks at his hometown club, played for 16 clubs during his career, most recently at Barrow.

He may only have played 15 times for Latics, scoring twice, during the 2020-21 campaign on loan from Rotherham.

But his place in Latics folklore is assured for being part of Leam Richardson's side that pulled off the greatest of Great Escapes during administration.

"After 15 years, 400-plus appearances, four promotions and far too many clubs to mention, I’ve made the extremely difficult decision to say my goodbyes to full time professional football," Proctor posted on LinkedIn.

"It’s taken some difficult conversations with loved ones but I certainly feel now is the right time. I’ve dreaded this day for a very long time but I can genuinely say I’m so excited for what is next.

"It’s difficult, because I still have a lot to give, but my focus has shifted and my business is my main passion and concentrating on HPI on a full time basis will allow me to give athletes the service they need and deserve.

"I’ve given absolutely everything for the past 15 years to continue this journey professionally and I am proud of what I achieved and where I ended up. There are far too many people to thank who have played a huge role in my professional career.

"The amazing staff at Preston North End for giving me an opportunity, to the fans of every club I’ve ever represented. My agents at CAA for the past 15 years, having always ensured I was taken care of. My team-mates and life-long friends that I have because of the sport. But most importantly, my family, every single one of you in some way over the years.