Wigan Athletic ace's international goal!

And the 27-goal League One Golden Boot winner has his sights set on nailing down a green and white jersey after enjoying his best campaign at club level.

Keane was rewarded for his club form with a maiden call-up for Ireland last year.

Will Keane

He'd previously represented England at junior level - mirroring the achievements of twin brother Michael, who did the exact opposite!

And with FOUR Nations League fixtures coming up against Armenia (Saturday), Ukraine (next Tuesday), Scotland (Saturday week) and Ukraine (Tuesday week), it's a big chance to give national boss Stephen Kenny a massive nudge.

Before a very well-deserved holiday and downtime ahead of next season's Championship return.

"There's international games coming up which I'm hopefully going to be involved in," he said.

"I am ready for a break, it's been such a long campaign, and it's not over yet for a few of us.

"But it's also been important to enjoy this period with a special group of people, and we've done that.

"We've earned the right to enjoy it, but we'll soon be switching focus to next season and trying to kick on again."

Keane's brace at Shrewsbury on the final day saw him finish two clear of his nearest challenger at the top of the scoring charts.

And having been one of the heroes of last season's greatest of Great Escapes, he's reflecting on an inspired decision to join Latics as a free agent - despite the club being administration - in 2020.

"Obviously going through the journey with this club last season, to now kicking on and winning the league, is amazing," Keane added.

"It's nothing less than the fans deserve, and it was great to share the celebration with them at the end.

"We felt really confident going into the final day, even after a tough couple of weeks.

"We'd given ourselves a bit of a cushion by doing so well throughout the season, so we'd earned that advantage.

"We weren't looking anywhere else, we knew we could get the job done, and thankfully we did."

Latics boss Leam Richardson will also be pleased his gamble to give Keane - whose career had been dogged by injury - a career lifeline two summers ago has paid off so handsomely.

Typically, though, he believes Keane's individual plaudits are reflective of the collective effort of the group.

"The Golden Boot's not just for Will," he said. "And he'll be the first to point out so many people who've worked tirelessly hard for him to achieve that.

"Coming from where he was last year...out of contract, unemployed so to speak...but determined to help us out of the hole we were in.

"He's such a fantastic person as well as a fantastic player, and I've enjoyed every single minute of working with him.

"It's taken a lot of hard work, but he's so intelligent, and he takes in information so well.