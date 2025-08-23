Paul Mullin is up and running in a Latics shirt

Paul Mullin came off the bench to score his first goal for Wigan Athletic to rescue a point at the death in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Rotherham United.

Latics almost went ahead with their first attack, when Fraser Murray's cross from the right found its way through to Joseph Hungbo at the far post.

The winger got his shot off, but Cameron Dawson was equal to it in the home goal.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring three minutes before the interval, when Murray released Ryan Trevitt with a clever pass into the box.

The on-loan Brentford man fired goalwards and, although Dawson got a strong hand to the shot, it deflected off Millers defender Sean Raggett and back into the net.

Trevitt almost laid on a second goal for Latics shortly after the restart, when his pull-back was blasted high and wide by Callum Wright.

That was Trevitt's last involvement, before he limped off to be replaced by Jensen Weir.

And Latics gradually lost control of the game without their in-form talisman.

Rotherham levelled seven minutes later when Shaun McWilliams - on as a half-time substitute - fired home from the edge of the box.

And what had been coming finally arrived 10 minutes from time when former Latics defender Reece James fed Martin Sherif, who had been denied by the brilliance of Sam Tickle moments earlier.

The Rotherham striker made it second time lucky by putting Rotherham ahead, and Latics were staring down the barrel of another defeat on the road.

However, a triple substitution saw Paul Mullin, Maleace Asanmoah Jnr and Steven Sessegnon enter the fray for the closing stages.

And Mullin was on hand to nod home a Murray corner, which had been flicked on by Asamoah Jnr at the near post, to make it 2-2 with two minutes to go.

The on-loan Wrexham man had a massive chance to win it in the eight added minutes, after being played in by Asamoah Jnr, only to be denied by Dawson at point-blank range after a lightning fast breakaway.