Wigan Athletic ace tipped to go 'all the way to the top' by Barnsley man - 'People maybe don't realise or appreciate...'

Stephen Humphrys admits he'll have his work cut out getting the better of an 'absolutely unbelievable' opponent in Sam Tickle when Barnsley face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The 27-year-old striker faces his former club for the first time since leaving in the summer, and Tickle could well have his work cut out against a side currently in the play-off positions.

However, his reputation will very much precede him at Oakwell, with Humphrys not shy in shouting about his old pal's ability.

Former Latics team-mates Stephen Humphrys and Sam Tickle will be going head to head this weekend at Oakwell

"Sam'll tell you himself, I beat him many times in training, don't worry about that!" laughed the forward. "But he also kept me out many times to be fair...he is absolutely unbelievable.

"I can't believe he didn't move to a club in a higher division over the summer, he's easily the best goalkeeper I've seen at this level and probably higher.

"He's not the tallest, he's probably only about six foot, but he is the best stopper that I've played with or against. And people maybe don't realise or appreciate, for someone who isn't the biggest, how often he comes out for crosses.

"It's just a weight off the defenders, and me when I had to go back to defend corners. You just knew he was going to come and collect the ball, and it just calmed everyone down.

"For his age as well..his game management...knowing when to slow it down...he's brilliant. I can honestly see him going all the way to the top, and I hope he does, because he's such a brilliant lad."

Humphrys has scored in each of his last two games for Barnsley - against Rotherham and Cambridge - to take his tally to the season to four goals.

However, were he to add a fifth this weekend, he would stop short of celebrating.

"I've had people asking me what my celebration would be if I managed to score this weekend," he added. "I've told them I wouldn't be celebrating, it would be a very respectful one.

"It'll be great to see everyone on Saturday, because I am so close to so many of the Wigan players...we've still got a group chat and I speak to them every single day.

"At the end of the day, they'll want to win on Saturday, just as I'll want to win...and I'm sure it'll be a very good, open game."