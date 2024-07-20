Wigan Athletic boss assesses latest victory at Fylde - and underlines hopes for Thelo Aasgaard

By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Jul 2024, 17:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Shaun Maloney was pleased with more than one aspect of Wigan Athletic's 4-0 pre-season victory at AFC Fylde.

Latics continued their unbeaten schedule with a comfortable triumph at Mill Farm, thanks to goals from Thelo Aasgaard (2), Jonny Smith and Dion Rankine.

Read More
REPORT: AFC Fylde 0 Wigan Athletic 4 - Thelo at the double as Tics enjoy trip to...

And the Latics boss was once again able to give match fitness to almost all of his matchday squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Shaun Maloney looks deep in thought at FyldeShaun Maloney looks deep in thought at Fylde
Shaun Maloney looks deep in thought at Fylde

"I was really pleased with the performance," said Maloney. "It's a really nice place to come, the pitch is always great, and they try to play as well.

"It was a really good game for us to have at this stage of the year. I know they're building their fitness but I also need the mentality to be there, and the understanding - when the game is like that - of how to approach it."

Aasgaard was once again the stand-out performer, as he volleyed home the opening goal inside two minutes, before taking his tally in pre-season to four shortly after the restart.

"It was a brilliant pass from Matt Smith from the first goal, and the thing with Thelo is understanding the place - which he does better than most," added Maloney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's getting him to score as many different types of goals as possible, because we all know he's capable.

"I've spoken highly of him already this summer, he's a brilliant footballer, really intelligent, and he needs to keep showing that desire to score. If he can do that, he is a massive threat against any level of opponent he comes up against."

Related topics:FyldeAFC Fylde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice