Wigan Athletic boss assesses latest victory at Fylde - and underlines hopes for Thelo Aasgaard

Shaun Maloney was pleased with more than one aspect of Wigan Athletic's 4-0 pre-season victory at AFC Fylde.

Latics continued their unbeaten schedule with a comfortable triumph at Mill Farm, thanks to goals from Thelo Aasgaard (2), Jonny Smith and Dion Rankine.

And the Latics boss was once again able to give match fitness to almost all of his matchday squad.

Shaun Maloney looks deep in thought at Fylde

"I was really pleased with the performance," said Maloney. "It's a really nice place to come, the pitch is always great, and they try to play as well.

"It was a really good game for us to have at this stage of the year. I know they're building their fitness but I also need the mentality to be there, and the understanding - when the game is like that - of how to approach it."

Aasgaard was once again the stand-out performer, as he volleyed home the opening goal inside two minutes, before taking his tally in pre-season to four shortly after the restart.

"It was a brilliant pass from Matt Smith from the first goal, and the thing with Thelo is understanding the place - which he does better than most," added Maloney.

"It's getting him to score as many different types of goals as possible, because we all know he's capable.

"I've spoken highly of him already this summer, he's a brilliant footballer, really intelligent, and he needs to keep showing that desire to score. If he can do that, he is a massive threat against any level of opponent he comes up against."