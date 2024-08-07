Wigan Athletic boss hails youngster as the 'stand-out' of pre-season - ''He's now the second quickest player'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney has pinpointed youngster James Carragher as the major winner of Wigan Athletic's pre-season.

The 21-year-old centre-back - who has been hampered by injury during his short career - has impressed during his run-outs in the friendlies.

With the season getting underway this weekend, Jason Kerr and Charlie Hughes - assuming he stays - look to be the first-choice pairing for Maloney, with new signings Will Aimson and Toby Sibbick providing competition.

But the emergence of Carragher as a genuine fifth option is something that excites Maloney heading into the new season.

When asked whether any player had forced their way into his plans over the last month or so, the Latics replied: "Yeah, James Carragher...100 per cent James Carragher. He's come back and he's been bang at it.

"He's been stand-out for me, he's been brilliant all through pre-season, he played right-back at Barrow, as well as centre-back in other games. And I've loved his mentality, his voice with the group.

"We've obviously signed two senior centre-backs to add to the group, but Toby will take a few weeks to get up to speed with the rest. And I expect James to be pushing Jason Kerr, Charlie Hughes and Will Aimson for a starting spot.

"He came back in incredible condition, and he's now the second quickest player at the club behind Joe Hugill...Harry McHugh and Jonny Smith are also quick...and Dion Rankine over the shorter speeds.

"But yeah, the improvement in James in terms of speed and strength, working with Jack Winnard and Jimmy Barrow, has been incredible...and Charlie Hughes is the same."

After a promising start to pre-season, back-to-back defeats last weekend at Tranmere and Barrow saw Latics end on a massive downer.

Maloney, however, prefers to look at the bigger picture.

When asked whether Latics were where he'd like them to be at this stage, he said: "I think overall it's been good.

"Some of it's obviously been difficult, we've picked up a few injuries we could have done without. That meant a lack of seniority at times in some of the games. But on the whole I think it's been very positive."