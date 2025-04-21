James Carragher's header finds the roof of the Rotherham net

Ryan Lowe watched Wigan Athletic secure their League One status for next season with victory over Rotherham United - then insisted he never thought it was 'in too much doubt'.

Back-to-back Easter wins over Shrewsbury Town and the Millers saw Latics hit the 53-point mark with three games to go.

Indeed, they are now only five points off the top half, with a game in hand, such is the tight nature of the division.

James Carragher's 36th-minute header was enough to secure all three points against a Rotherham side who offered close to little at the other end of the pitch.

Leaving Lowe to react to the first seasonal target being met - not that he placed too much importance on the 'achievement'.

"Me, as the head coach, I was never really in too much doubt if the truth be known," said Lowe, who took over from Shaun Maloney in the middle of March.

"What I didn't want to happen was us to sleepwalk into a relegation battle, where you have to go to places like Burton and Northampton needing points.

"It was all about us, and we have too much of a good team and squad and staff to be fighting down there.

"Listen, I never came here to save us from any sort of relegation threat, I came here to help us climb the table, and we're starting to do that.

"It's obviously nice to win two in a row, it's what you go to work for during the week. We just want to find the solution of winning more games of football.

"It has been a big change for the players, of course, because it's a different style of play to the old manager, and to reiterate there is no right or wrong way.

"Different managers have different ways of doing things, different views, but you can see the intent and the chances we're creating.

"I think we created 16 chances today, and eight on target, which is what you want.

"With my teams, we always want to attack and score goals,, as well as being able to adapt at times, which we've also done at times."