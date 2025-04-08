Ryan Lowe's Latics picked up another point on the road at Exeter

Ryan Lowe insisted Wigan Athletic's 1-1 draw at Exeter City was 'a big point' towards the ultimate goal of League One survival.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics once again toiled in Devon, although they did take the lead at the beginning of the second half, after Maleace Asamoah Jnr was tripped in the box, and Dale Taylor converted the spot-kick.

However, Reece Cole equalised for the Grecians shortly after the three-quarter mark, ensuring honours ended even.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics have now extended the buffer between themselves and the bottom four to seven points with six matches to play.

"Listen, it's a good point, they're all big points at this stage of the season," said Lowe. "That's one of our games in hand, and I know some will say if we'd have won, we'd get to where we want to get to. But my main focus with the group was to not lose, and that's the remit from now until the end of the season.

"Because if that's the case, and we pick up another six points from our remaining six games, that will mean we're fine.

"I'm sure that first win is just around the corner, I've said to the group that all we need is a little bit more belief, and the players to believe in themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a hard slog of a season so far, we still need a few more points, which we're all aware of.

"But we've got three games at home and three games away now, and we'll be looking forward to those home games in particular - with our fans behind us - to get us over the line.

"We know we're in a position that we shouldn't be in, and I think that's why I'm here, and I've stressed that many times in post-match interviews.

"That's no disrespect to the previous regime, but the fact of the matter is we haven't scored enough goals, and we're still not scoring enough goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're resolute at the back, we're keeping the door shut, but I want a little bit better than that.

"I think you can see with the patterns, we're nearly getting there, and we just need to give everything for the badge for the rest of the season."