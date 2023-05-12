Wigan Athletic defender insists 'good people' of town 'deserve' better as wage delay continues

Some of the squad are still waiting to be paid their latest monies, after a selected few received theirs last Friday.

Indeed, Caulker was one of several players - including stand-in skipper James McClean - who took to the field for the season-ending clash against Rotherham on Monday having not been paid.

Steven Caulker has hit out at the Latics owners over the current wages shambles

It's understood the players who have been paid are all contracted beyond this summer, with those who haven't largely the ones whose deals are up in June.

The shameful state of affairs has capped an utterly car-crash campaign for Latics, and Caulker took to LinkedIn to offer his thoughts.

"I might buy a football club," he wrote. "Put my sponsorship all around the stadium, sign loads of players, promise the fans I am committed, and then when it comes to pay day, just pay five or six players who I think are an asset to the club.

"Could you imagine?

"Again, my thoughts are with the good people of Wigan. You deserve better.

"It's a very sad state of affairs."

Earlier in the week, Caulker had signed off his time with the club with a message of support for those he's leaving behind.

"I would like to thank Wigan Athletic FC for the opportunity to have been a part of something special over the last four months," he wrote.

"Despite the obvious issues the club faces, the staff, players and fans continue to rally together to fight as one.

"I have met some great people.

"It's rare my stories have a fairytale ending, and this one is no different.

"I will take the pain from defeat and move on to my next challenge, stronger and wiser.

"I wish Wigan Athletic FC and everyone involved with the club, the very best of luck for next season."

Caulker joined Latics as a free agent in January, to join up with his former Liverpool team-mate Kolo Toure, who was replaced by Shaun Maloney shortly after.

