The Scot picked up the injury in the act of conceding a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Swansea on November 5.

He was immediately ruled out for the season, and is now focusing on the long road to recovery after going under the knife.

Jason Kerr is in good spirits after undergoing knee surgery

"Op went really well, full focus now is getting back on the pitch and playing again!!" he tweeted.

Club doctor Jonathan Tobin will be there every step of the way over the next several months - and he admits the hard work starts now.

"I’m not going to lie, it’s a tough road ahead for my man," he tweeted.

"It’s easy to underestimate how tough it is for players mentally and physically when they’re injured.

