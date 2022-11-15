News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Athletic star eyes long road back after op

Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr has undergone successful surgery to fix his damaged cruciate knee ligament.

By Paul Kendrick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Scot picked up the injury in the act of conceding a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Swansea on November 5.

Read More
Scottish side moot possibility of keeping on-loan Wigan Athletic striker

He was immediately ruled out for the season, and is now focusing on the long road to recovery after going under the knife.

Jason Kerr is in good spirits after undergoing knee surgery

Most Popular

"Op went really well, full focus now is getting back on the pitch and playing again!!" he tweeted.

Club doctor Jonathan Tobin will be there every step of the way over the next several months - and he admits the hard work starts now.

"I’m not going to lie, it’s a tough road ahead for my man," he tweeted.

"It’s easy to underestimate how tough it is for players mentally and physically when they’re injured.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"But he has the heart of a lion (and a head made of granite, but that doesn’t fit the tone of the tweet so well)."