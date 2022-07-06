The Latics could be handed a boost as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

Wigan Athletic continued their preparations for the new Championship season with a comprehensive 5-1 win at non-league club Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.

Leam Richardson was able to hand game-time to 22 members of his squad as the return of Charlie Wyke captured the headlines with the former Sunderland striker making his first appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest in November.

Pre-season continues next Tuesday when a Liverpool XI visit the DW Stadium as Richardson’s men prepare for a big step up in class against the Reds.

However, the Latics manager is also focusing on improving his squad as they prepare to return to the Championship this season.

Transfer activity is yet to really get underway despite links with several potential additions since promotion back into the second tier was confirmed in May.

But one reported decision by a Premier League club could kickstart Richardson’s recruitment drive over the coming days.

Wigan Today takes a late at the transfer speculation surrounding the Latics and their Championship rivals.

