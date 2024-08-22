Joe Adams scored Latics' opening goal in pre-season at Accrington last month

Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Adams has completed a season-long loan move to League Two outfit Bradford City.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Morecambe, scoring two goals in 21 appearances.

And it's been decided by Shaun Maloney and Gregor Rioch that his development will be best served with more game-time in the fourth tier with the Bantams, whose head of football operations is ex-Latics chairman David Sharpe.

“I am buzzing to be here,” said Adams. “I have waited quite a while over the summer and pre-season, but I am happy to be here now.

“I am really looking forward to starting, and am ready to make an impact here. Hopefully, we can have successful season.”

City manager Graham Alexander added: “We have had to be patient waiting for Joe to join us, so we are very happy he is now here.

“His ability on the ball and running power will be a great addition to us. He is another player hungry to be successful, and I am sure his character and qualities will impress everyone.”

Adams went away with the rest of the Latics first-team squad earlier this summer for their training camp in Hungary, and played in the first few friendlies.

Indeed, he scored the opening goal in the 4-1 triumph at Accrington.

Adams’ move to West Yorkshire will not mean Latics adding to their strike force at the same time.

Latics have been linked with Bradford striker Jake Young, and indeed were pushing for a deal earlier this summer.

However, Wigan Today understands that interest has cooled, and is not expected to be rekindled.