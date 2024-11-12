The countdown to the 2025 rugby league season will begin on the evening of Monday December 2 with the draws for the First and Second Rounds of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Goole Vikings, who will enter the sport’s oldest knockout competition for the first time at the Second Round stage having made a successful application to join Betfred League One next season, will host the draws, which will be broadcast live by BBC Sport.

The Betfred Challenge Cup has a new structure for 2025 with the 12 Betfred Super League teams joining the Road to Wembley earlier than in recent years, at the Third Round stage in February – meaning they will have to win four matches to reach Finals Day at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 7.

Details have been confirmed for the first and second round draws for the 2025 Betfred Challenge Cup

The First Round draw will include 34 clubs and teams from the community game, including three more Challenge Cup debutants: Eastern Rhinos of the Southern Conference League; Mirfield of the Pennine League; and Telford Raiders from the Midlands Rugby League.

There are 15 representatives from the National Conference League including the 2024 champions, Hunslet ARLFC; their Grand Final victims Siddal, who staged a memorable Betfred Challenge Cup tie at home to Wakefield Trinity last season at the Third Round stage; and York Acorn, who had a best-ever run to the Fifth Round of the 2024 Challenge Cup including a victory over League One Cornwall.

North West Men’s League club Orrell St James will once again feature in the prestigious competition, having reached the BARLA National Cup final in 2024. From the National Conference League, Ince Rose Bridge and Leigh Miners Rangers will also be involved in the First Round draw.

The southern clubs have the added incentive of earning a possible Second Round tie against London Broncos, who will join the competition earlier in 2025 now they are no longer a Betfred Super League club.

The Broncos will be joined by the other 11 English Championship clubs, the 11 Betfred League One clubs – including Goole Vikings – and the 17 First Round winners in the Second Round draw.

First Round ties will be played on the weekend of January 11-12, with the Second Round ties scheduled for the weekend of January 25-26 – with the exception of the tie involving York Knights, who have already committed to playing a challenge match against Hull KR in Amsterdam that weekend.

First Round Draw teams: Armed Forces (3) - British Army, RAF, Royal Navy; Cumberland Amateur Rugby League (1) – Maryport; GB Police (1) – GB Police; Ireland Rugby League (1) - Longhorns; Midlands Rugby League (1) – Telford Raiders (Harry Jepson Trophy winners); National Conference League (15) – Crosfields, Dewsbury Moor, Hunslet ARLFC, Ince Rose Bridge, Leigh Miners Rangers, Lock Lane, Oulton Raiders, Rochdale Mayfield, Siddal, Thatto Heath (also BARLA National Cup winners), Waterhead Warriors, Wath Brow Hornets, West Bowling, West Hull, York Acorn; North West Men’s League (3) – Blackbrook, Haresfinch, Orrell St James (as BARLA National Cup runners-up); Pennine League (1) – Mirfield; Scotland Rugby League (1) – Edinburgh Eagles; Southern Conference League (4) – Eastern Rhinos, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, London Chargers, Wests Warriors; Wales Rugby League (1) – Aberavon Fighting Irish; Yorkshire Men’s League (2) – Doncaster Toll Bar, Stanley Rangers.