Former Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley has completed the switch to high-flying Oldham ahead of their 2025 Championship campaign on a two-year deal.

Thornley, 33, was one of nine confirmed departures by Wakefield Trinity at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. He was a part of Daryl Powell’s side that won the 2024 Championship Grand Final, with the Belle Vue outfit returning to Super League next season to replace London Broncos.

The outside-back links up with Sean Long’s eye-catching Championship squad ahead of 2025, having been crowned League 1 champions to win promotion from the third division this year.

Following his Wakefield departure, Iain Thornley has joined Oldham ahead of the 2025 Championship season

Thornley enjoyed two stints at the Brick Community Stadium, winning the double in 2013 and later being a part of the squad that won the 2023 Super League Grand Final. He also played in the 2022 Challenge Cup triumph over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With more than 200 games worth of experience, he becomes Oldham’s sixth new signing ahead of 2025, joining former Wigan prop Gil Dudson at Boundary Park.

On his latest move, Thornley commented: "I want to be part of clubs that have ambitions.

“At Wakefield I was part of a club that won all three trophies and got promoted. Oldham want to do something similar, it will be stepping stones each year but hopefully we can have a good year next year. I'm really excited. I have heard a lot about the place and people have nothing but good things to say about the club.

“I will give everything for Oldham. I pride myself on my defence and taking the ball in hard so I cannot wait for that first game.

“I have won Challenge Cups and Grand Finals with Wigan and been part of the Challenge Cup final team at Catalans. Last year was very special with Wakefield too. I have learned that you should never stop learning."

On the latest addition, head coach Long added: "Iain has won a lot and is a winner.

“I want a winning culture and winning mentality with good people who want to work hard and put the team first and he fits that."