Ex-Wigan Warriors prop George Burgess cleared of sexual touching charge
The 32-year-old was cleared of allegations earlier this week that he groped a woman at her home in March 2022.
Burgess, from Dewsbury, admitted to going to the home of the woman, who he had known for about a decade, after agreeing to provide a signed St George Illawarra jersey for charity.
The former NRL and Super League forward had previously told the Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court that he was being “flirty” with the woman, but was in “complete denial” that he grabbed her bottom and left when he “could tell she was a bit uncomfortable”.
He was found not guilty on Friday on one charge of sexually touching the woman without consent.
Burgess announced his retirement in 2022, although signed to play with Australian club Cairns Brothers in the Cairns and District Rugby League competition last year.
He won 15 caps for England and played for South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Wigan Warriors across his professional career.
