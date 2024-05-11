Ex-Wigan Warriors prop George Burgess cleared of sexual touching charge

George Burgess was found not guilty of a single charge of sexually touching another person without consent earlier this week

Former Wigan Warriors, NRL and England prop George Burgess has been found not guilty of sexually touching a woman without her consent.

The 32-year-old was cleared of allegations earlier this week that he groped a woman at her home in March 2022.

Burgess, from Dewsbury, admitted to going to the home of the woman, who he had known for about a decade, after agreeing to provide a signed St George Illawarra jersey for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was found not guilty on Friday on one charge of sexually touching the woman without consent.

Burgess announced his retirement in 2022, although signed to play with Australian club Cairns Brothers in the Cairns and District Rugby League competition last year.