New community digital hub opens at Wigan stadium in partnership with The Brick and Sky

Sky, in partnership with local charity The Brick, has launched its latest flagship hub at The Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, marking the first time a hub has been established within a stadium.

This initiative, underscored by Sky's strong relationship with Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic, aims to support underserved people in the community – in particular many who live close to the stadium.

As of March 2023, 14,096 children under 16 in Wigan were living in relative poverty — 22.9% of the local area's children were in families with incomes below 60% of the national average. With many residents lacking access to reliable broadband, the new Sky Hub aims to provide essential support to those who are digitally excluded and serves as an information centre for those who need it the most.

Sports have long been a unifying force in the UK, fostering strong connections among friends, families, and local communities. Recognising this, Sky Sports has made significant investments in communities to enhance social cohesion and help people stay connected. In Wigan, Sky has worked in collaboration with The Brick – a local charity committed to addressing poverty, inequality and discrimination – to invest in a way which best supports the community in Wigan.

The newly refurbished space, outfitted with state of the art technology and Sky Sports-branded merchandise, is expected to support over 200 people in the Wigan area. It will serve as a community space where individuals can study, access the internet, and stay connected, and is equipped with over 20 digital devices, including four Sky Glass TVs, tablets, and podcast equipment, and offers free Sky WiFi powered by Sky Business.

The latest Sky Up Hub was officially opened by Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport & MP for Wigan, along with key people from Wigan and guests from Sky.

Wigan Warriors chairman, Prof. Chris Brookes, commented: “This flagship hub is a fantastic opportunity to address technology exclusion and access poverty in our town.

“The space will provide 200 safe, yet state of the art, equipped spaces for study, access to broadband and digital connection.

“Thanks to Sky Cares, this hub will be a strong pillar in levelling up, giving access for all and making a meaningful difference to those most disadvantaged in our community.”

Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport & MP for Wigan said: "As we open the doors of the new Sky Up hub in The Brick Community stadium in Wigan, we celebrate the role it will play in supporting the local area. Sports is an important part of Wigan’s community and we know this hub will make the difference in tackling both lack of access to sports and digital inequalities."

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick said: "Our top priority has always been to support the Wigan community, and we are thrilled to announce the opening of a new Hub in partnership with Sky Up.

“We wanted to create a space where young people can overcome both social and digital exclusion. We believe the Hub will provide the opportunities that every young person deserves."

Fiona Ball, Group Director, Bigger Picture & Sustainability at Sky, said: "At Sky, we are committed to making a positive impact on communities. With our Sky Up initiative, we are helping people across the UK and Ireland unlock new opportunities by providing essential tools, skills, and programs through our new Hubs.

Each year, more young people benefit from the facilities and opportunities made possible by Sky's partnerships. In Wigan, through this new Hub, we are dedicated to addressing inequality, empowering individuals to get online, and helping them reach their full potential."