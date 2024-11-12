Son of Wigan, Leigh and Widnes half-back completes Super League switch from down under ahead of 2025

By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:23 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 09:28 BST
Leigh Leopards have confirmed the signing of back-rower Ethan O’Neill, the son of former Wigan, Leigh, London and Widnes playmaker Julian.

25-year-old Ethan follows in the footsteps of his father, who made 12 appearances for Leigh in 2006, scoring 122 points - before retiring from professional rugby league.

Julian, who began his career in Australia with Brisbane Broncos and played in two World Club Challenges against Wigan, went on to make 38 appearances for the club, winning the 2002 Challenge Cup alongside current Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam.

Ethan O'Neill, son of former Wigan playmaker Julian, has signed a two-year deal with Leigh LeopardsEthan O'Neill, son of former Wigan playmaker Julian, has signed a two-year deal with Leigh Leopards
Son Ethan has signed a two-year deal with the Leigh Sports Village outfit ahead of the 2025 Super League season, making the switch from Queensland Cup side, Burleigh Bears. He was previously on the books at Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs, but has not featured at NRL level.

On the move, the 25-year-old back-rower said: “I’m really excited about coming to Leigh and joining a club that’s building something special.

“I can’t wait to meet all the staff and players and especially the fans.

“It’s a massive opportunity for me to come over and show everyone what sort of person and player I am.”

Leopards head of rugby, Chris Chester added: “Ethan is an edge back-rower who has played a lot of Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup games in the past few seasons.

“It was important to bring depth to the back row after the departure of Kai O’Donnell and I am looking forward to seeing how Ethan integrates into the squad.”

He becomes Leigh’s 10th confirmed signing ahead of 2025.

