Dayon Sambou in action for St Helens

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has backed new signings Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan to make a strong impact at the club from 2026 onwards, praising both their attitude and ability after their transfer moves from neighbours St Helens were made official.

The pair arrive from rivals St Helens on four-year contracts from the 2026 season, having impressed Wigan’s coaching staff throughout their development in the junior grades, amateur clubs, and academy pathways.

Vaughan, 21, who can play centre or back-row, has made 19 appearances in Super League so far for St Helens and Salford Red Devils, having joined the latter on loan earlier this year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Meanwhile, Sambou, a speedy winger who can also play centre, scored on his Super League debut for St Helens in March in a defeat to Warrington Wolves. The 20-year-old has made five first-team appearances for Saints, whilst enjoying a loan spell in the Championship with Halifax Panthers in the second half of this season.

Speaking to Wigan Today following the club’s announcement on the signings of Vaughan and Sambou, Warriors boss Peet revealed the club had long admired their competitiveness and the consistent quality of their performances – particularly when facing Wigan sides.

“They are players we’ve always admired coming through the junior grades, at their amateur clubs, and through scholarship,” said Peet. “They’ve always played really well against Wigan.

"The pair of them are very competitive, and they’re coming with the right attitude in terms of working hard and earning the respect of the group, that is the first thing they have both spoken about, and they’ve got ability.

With changes looming in the first-team squad, with the likes of Liam Byrne (Warrington Wolves) and Harvie Hill (Hull FC) moving on at the season’s end, Peet stressed the importance of finding the right balance between promoting academy talent and identifying emerging players from outside the club. In Sambou and Vaughan, he sees two players with the potential to thrive — but only if they maintain the high standards expected at Wigan.

“It’s important with players going out of the top squad that we look at our academy and young players coming through there, and also some talent from outside,” Peet said.

For Peet, the challenge for any new recruit — whether a young signing or an established first-team player — remains the same: compete, improve, and earn your place.

"You don’t want them to be satisfied,” Peet said of Vaughan and Sambou. “They might need to be patient, but you don’t want them to be satisfied.

“Their job is to earn opportunities and then take them — spend every day trying to get better, trying to improve, and trying to learn. It’s no different to Kaide Ellis or Brad O’Neill, or Sam Walters, really. Everyone who comes into the environment has to come in and compete, and then we all get better.”

Sambou and Vaughan will link up with their Wigan teammates when pre-season training commences towards the backend of this year.