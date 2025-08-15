Jack Farrimond of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet provided the latest injury news regarding halfback pair Jack Farrimond and Bevan French following their defeat to Hull KR.

The Warriors went down to a 10-6 defeat to Hull KR on Friday night, with Robins moving six points clear at the top of the Super League table with just five rounds of the regular campaign remaining.

Young gun Farrimond was a notable absentee from the Wigan side that took to the field at the Brick Community Stadium, with centre Adam Keighran moving into the halves to partner Harry Smith, whilst star man French remains sidelined with a calf issue.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet revealed that Farrimond did not feature due to a minor knock to his shoulder he sustained in the previous week’s win over Warrington Wolves.

"He picked a bang up last week in the Warrington game,” said Peet.

"If he had played, it would’ve been touch and go; he wouldn’t have been able to train all week, so we made the call early on to put Adam in, but Jack’s pulled up really well, actually.

“It’s his AC joint. He probably could’ve played tonight at a push, but like I said, it was a week’s training that we needed together and knowing that we’d have a settled spine, so we decided to go that way early in the week.”

Experienced winger Abbas Miski made his return to action in the defeat to Hull KR, making just his second appearance in three months, with the Lebanon international having battled a knee injury for the majority of the campaign so far.

"He was always going to be fit for this game, but that (Farrimond injury) probably made the decision a simple one,” Peet added.

Meanwhile, star man Bevan French was again absent, despite being included in the 21-man squad for the second week in a row, and Peet was asked if there was ever a temptation to play French against Hull KR.

“No, he’s not right,” Peet replied. “I would if I could, but it would be foolish, yeah, he’s not fit.”

The Warriors are likely to have Junior Nsemba back available for their next game, which is against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, August 24, provided he passes head injury protocols.