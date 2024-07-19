Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rising star Jack Farrimond has vowed to ‘keep his head down’ and ‘keep working’ with the Wigan Warriors teenager relishing his opportunities in the senior squad this season.

Still eligible for the club’s academy outfit at just 18, the Leigh-born playmaker has impressed with his Super League opportunities so far in 2024, including a dream home debut with a player of the match performance in the 36-0 win over London Broncos at The Brick Community Stadium.

He has since helped the reigning champions to wins over rivals Leigh Leopards and St Helens, strengthening the side’s position at the top of the table.

Rising star Jack Farrimond has been relishing his chances in Wigan's first-team

And Farrimond admits he has particularly enjoyed his time on the field alongside star half-back Harry Smith, who is a fellow product of the club’s world-famous academy.

“He’s a real inspiration,” Farrimond said of 24-year-old Smith.

“He’s done my journey not so long ago, and now he’s an established player not only in Wigan, but in Super League, and then pushing on into the England squad.

“It’s really nice having him around.”

Farrimond was rewarded with a first-team squad number by head coach Matt Pett ahead of the 2024 campaign after just one season in the club’s academy, named player of the season to win the Edwards-Johnson Memorial trophy.

The talented teenager made his senior bow earlier in March at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in the capital, winning 60-22, and has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in the game with a bright future tipped by many.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, right from the start of pre-season all the way until now. Whether I’ve been playing or not, it’s been an enjoyable experience,” said the former Leigh Miners Rangers junior.

“It’s a good group of lads and everyone is eager to learn and help each other get better.

“Obviously it’s come around quite fast, from the academy into the first-team then obviously getting my opportunities, it’s come along in a short period of time.

"It’s very pleasing and I’m very proud, but I’ve still got to keep my head down and keep working because it’s only just the start.”