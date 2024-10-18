Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two-time Grand Final winner Matty Smith has returned to Wigan Warriors as head coach of the club’s academy on a four-year deal from 2025.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old makes the move after two years in charge of St Helens Women, guiding the club to consecutive Challenge Cup victories at Wembley and also crowned the Women’s Super League Coach of the Year earlier this October.

Smith, who also worked under Paul Wellens as a first-team assistant coach at Saints, returns to the Brick Community Stadium having enjoyed a successful stint as a player in cherry and white, including the double in 2013 with the half-back named the Lance Todd Trophy winner in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Smith has been appointed as Wigan's new academy head coach on a four-year deal

He made the Super League Dream Team twice during his time with Wigan, with 139 appearances between 2013 and 2016.

The ex-England international joins the set-up at Wigan following the departure of youth performance coach Joel Tomkins, with the former back-rower to join Steve McNamara’s Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2025 Super League season as new defence coach.

On his return, Smith said: “I’ve had two fantastic years with St Helens women’s and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed that experience and we’ve been a very successful group.

“This is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I see this as a really big role and an important one that allows me to work with and develop young talented individuals that this club has always produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to working with all the coaches from across the club and improving and developing myself as a coach also and I can’t wait to get started.”

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet added: “Matty was heavily involved in coaching our juniors when he was playing here and his passion for coaching is clear to see. We are excited to welcome him back into the club.

“He has been very impressive in the way he has led his teams over recent seasons. Our academy players will be in great hands.”

Meanwhile, former Wigan forward Eamon O’Carroll will leave Bradford Bulls for a new opportunity to work in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-prop guided the Bulls to a third-place finish in the Championship in his first season as head coach, having also previously worked as an assistant in the South of France under Steve McNamara at Catalans Dragons.