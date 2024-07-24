Kruise Leeming back in contention with hooker included in Wigan's 21-man squad for Warrington Wolves clash

By Josh McAllister
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 12:14 BST
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad to take on Warrington Wolves for the top-of-the-table clash this Friday.

Hooker Kruise Leeming is back in contention after being included in Matt Peet’s squad.

The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the 36-0 win over London Broncos last month, but is ahead of schedule and could make his return to action at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday against Sam Burgess’ outfit.

Kruise Leeming has been included in Wigan's 21-man squad for Friday's clash against Warrington WolvesKruise Leeming has been included in Wigan's 21-man squad for Friday's clash against Warrington Wolves
He replaces academy youngster Taylor Kerr in the squad in the only change made as the reigning Super League champions look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Hull FC.

Warrington will be without England international prop James Harrison following his two-match ban issued by the match review panel on Monday.

Toby King, Matty Nicholson, Sam Powell and George Williams have all been named.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Harvard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond.

Warrington Wolves 21-man squad: Ashton, Crowther, Currie, Drinkwater, Dufty, Fitzgibbon, Holroyd, King, Lindop, Musgrove, Nicholson, Powell, Tai, Taylor-Wray, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Whitehead, Wood, Williams, Yates.

Related topics:Kruise LeemingWiganWarrington WolvesWarringtonGeorge Williams

