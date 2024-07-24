Kruise Leeming back in contention with hooker included in Wigan's 21-man squad for Warrington Wolves clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hooker Kruise Leeming is back in contention after being included in Matt Peet’s squad.
The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the 36-0 win over London Broncos last month, but is ahead of schedule and could make his return to action at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday against Sam Burgess’ outfit.
He replaces academy youngster Taylor Kerr in the squad in the only change made as the reigning Super League champions look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Hull FC.
Warrington will be without England international prop James Harrison following his two-match ban issued by the match review panel on Monday.
Toby King, Matty Nicholson, Sam Powell and George Williams have all been named.
Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Harvard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond.
Warrington Wolves 21-man squad: Ashton, Crowther, Currie, Drinkwater, Dufty, Fitzgibbon, Holroyd, King, Lindop, Musgrove, Nicholson, Powell, Tai, Taylor-Wray, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Whitehead, Wood, Williams, Yates.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.