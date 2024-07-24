Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad to take on Warrington Wolves for the top-of-the-table clash this Friday.

Hooker Kruise Leeming is back in contention after being included in Matt Peet’s squad.

The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the 36-0 win over London Broncos last month, but is ahead of schedule and could make his return to action at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday against Sam Burgess’ outfit.

Kruise Leeming has been included in Wigan's 21-man squad for Friday's clash against Warrington Wolves

He replaces academy youngster Taylor Kerr in the squad in the only change made as the reigning Super League champions look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Hull FC.

Toby King, Matty Nicholson, Sam Powell and George Williams have all been named.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Harvard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond.

