Liam Marshall pays emotional tribute to family, friends and Wigan Warriors following Grand Slam
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In February, the prolific try-scorer became a father for the first time after his wife Megan gave birth to daughter Elsie. But the following day, Marshall sadly lost his mother, Debbie. It was a loss that was felt deeply at Wigan Warriors.
His team-mates, coaches and those above at the club supported the 28-year-old and his family through an emotional period: with the hometown hero finishing the season as a Super League champion for the second consecutive year.
“It’s well known that my start of the year was sort of incredible with the birth of my daughter and then what happened with my mum,” Marshall said.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but on the field it probably couldn’t have gone any better. That’s a massive credit to the lads, the coaching staff and the guys above them because they looked after me and did what was best for me.
“I missed sessions and had to do what I needed to do, and I feel like we’ve paid them back.
“My brothers, my dad, my child Elsie and my wife Meg and a couple of my mates had come along so one of the nicest things is looking up after the game and seeing their smiling faces knowing how much it means to them as much as it means to us.”
Wigan’s 9-2 triumph over Hull KR completed a historic Grand Slam, with Matt Peet’s side winning the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title in 2024.
"It means a lot to me, my family and extended family - every single one of them is a Wigan fan. I know it means a lot to them,” continued Marshall, who grew up just 10 minutes from the Brick Community Stadium.
"The quadruple is amazing. It will take a while to sink in… but it has put us up there with one of the best sides that has ever been.
"When we're all done and in 20 years we have a reunion with lads from all over the world, it will be special.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.