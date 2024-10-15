Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Marshall paid an emotional tribute to his family, friends and all at Wigan after a ‘whirlwind’ year on and off the field – as the Warriors completed a historic quadruple following a 9-2 Grand Final victory.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February, the prolific try-scorer became a father for the first time after his wife Megan gave birth to daughter Elsie. But the following day, Marshall sadly lost his mother, Debbie. It was a loss that was felt deeply at Wigan Warriors.

His team-mates, coaches and those above at the club supported the 28-year-old and his family through an emotional period: with the hometown hero finishing the season as a Super League champion for the second consecutive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Marshall pictured with all of Wigan's trophies

“It’s well known that my start of the year was sort of incredible with the birth of my daughter and then what happened with my mum,” Marshall said.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but on the field it probably couldn’t have gone any better. That’s a massive credit to the lads, the coaching staff and the guys above them because they looked after me and did what was best for me.

“I missed sessions and had to do what I needed to do, and I feel like we’ve paid them back.

“My brothers, my dad, my child Elsie and my wife Meg and a couple of my mates had come along so one of the nicest things is looking up after the game and seeing their smiling faces knowing how much it means to them as much as it means to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s 9-2 triumph over Hull KR completed a historic Grand Slam, with Matt Peet’s side winning the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title in 2024.

"It means a lot to me, my family and extended family - every single one of them is a Wigan fan. I know it means a lot to them,” continued Marshall, who grew up just 10 minutes from the Brick Community Stadium.

"The quadruple is amazing. It will take a while to sink in… but it has put us up there with one of the best sides that has ever been.

"When we're all done and in 20 years we have a reunion with lads from all over the world, it will be special.”