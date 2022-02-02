Matty Peet praises Wigan Warriors new boys for their pre-season performances

Matty Peet

His side beat Warrington Wolves 14-6 in Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, which follows on from their victory over Newcastle Thunder last week.

Over the two games all of the latest recruits were given the chance to get some minutes under their belt, with Peet left happy by how they have gelled with the rest of the side.

He said: “I was particularly pleased for the new lads, because there’s that bit of extra tension round them, because it’s the first few times where they have worn the Wigan shirt and played with their new team-mates.

“I think they have made a good start, and it’s good for them to start building combinations and go through preparation to blend them into the team.”

Peet also praised Jai Field for his performances during the warm-up games, with the full-back going over twice against Warrington.

“Jai is working hard on his game and to get himself in good physical condition,” Peet added.

“He’s very professional and dedicated. I’m pleased he’s got his rewards in the last two games and I think we will grow in confidence as the season starts.

“He has shown he can play full-back and we know he can play in the halves.

“I’ve spoken before about how I’ll rotate the squad and give people a go when they deserve one, so it will be the best team on a week-to-week basis.

“Jai’s versatility is a massive bonus for us.”