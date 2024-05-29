Warrington Wolves suffer injury blow ahead of Wembley showdown with Wigan Warriors
Warrington Guardian reports that the international prop has suffered an adductor injury, having initially picked up a groin issue in the recent Super League win over Catalans Dragons.
Matt Peet’s Warriors and Warrington Wolves will face in a top-of-the-table Super League clash this weekend at the Halliwell Jones Stadium before meeting again seven days later in the capital for the Challenge Cup Final.
Wigan boss Peet has already hailed the importance of the two competition points on offer, with the two sides and St Helens all currently joint at the top of the table with 18 points.
The reigning Super League champions will welcome back Liam Byrne, Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis following the completion of their respective suspensions, while Warrington star George Williams will miss Saturday’s Round 13 fixture due to a one-game ban.
Meanwhile, homegrown prop Philbin looks set to miss at least the next two weeks with injury.
"Everyone has pulled through okay except Philbin,” head coach Burgess confirmed. “He’s no good – he’ll be out for a little bit.
"He’ll probably be no good for Wembley, which is sad.
"We see him around the place and he’s a pretty happy character so he’ll take it in his stride. He’s had a couple of injuries to deal with as he’s an experienced guy.
"I’m sad for him, but he’ll move on.
"We’re still figuring out how severe it is, but he’s probably not going to make the final."
