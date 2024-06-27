Tyler Dupree on ‘whirlwind’ month including Challenge Cup suspension and England call-up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dupree, 24, was hit with a three-match suspension ahead of the showdown in the capital, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as his teammates claimed an 18-8 victory over Warrington Wolves.
He has since missed Super League wins over Castleford Tigers and London Broncos due to the ban, but could return to the field on the international stage on Saturday with a Test match against Laurent Frayssinous’ French outfit.
“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” Dupree said.
“I wasn’t expecting it (a call-up) because of the ban that I’ve had and this being my first game back, but I’m absolutely delighted that Waney (Shaun Wane) has decided to pick me again.
“When he told me I was in the squad, I was over the moon and I’m proud to represent my country.
“Missing the Challenge Cup was probably one of the most disappointing things I’ve experienced in my career.
“But on the flip side of that, the boys got the job done so that’s the positive.
“It (the call-up) doesn’t make up for it, but it does sort of show that I’ve worked hard in the games that I’ve played in and obviously that’s been recognised and I’m happy with that.”
Dupree has played his part in the all-conquering Wigan squad under head coach Matt Peet, with the Cherry and Whites currently holding every trophy available in the game including last year’s League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title, alongside February’s World Club Challenge triumph.
His form last year was also rewarded with an England debut for the mid-season match against France, and he later featured in the series whitewash over a star-studded Tonga outfit on home soil at the end of 2023.
“It’s been a bit wild, I’ve won stuff that I’d never thought I’d win,” Dupree admitted.
“I never imagined that I’d be in the position that I’m in sort of 18 months ago.
“It’s been crazy, and I’m enjoying every moment.
"I feel like I’m thriving in the moment and taking everything as it comes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.