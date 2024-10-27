Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swinton Lions have appointed Warrington Wolves legend Paul Wood as their new head coach ahead of their League 1 campaign in 2025.

The Heywood Road outfit, previous dual-registration partners with Wigan Warriors, were relegated at the end of 2024 following their play-off defeat to Hunslet. The club later parted company with coach Alan Kilshaw.

Wigan and Swinton have had a strong connection in the past, with the likes of first-team stars Harry Smith and Liam Marshall gaining first-team experience with the club before going on to establish themselves as fan favourites for the Cherry and Whites.

The appointment marks Wood’s first as a head coach, having made more than 300 appearances for Warrington as a player and also representing England across a decorated career.

He twice won the Challenge Cup, and also featured in two Super League Grand Finals at Old Trafford in 2012 and 2013, losing the latter to Wigan with a 30-16 result.

The former prop, 43, also came out of retirement to play for the Lions in 2018 to help secure their Championship status – having also played previously on dual-registration in 2013.

“I’m really honoured to be announced as the new Swinton Lions head coach. It’s a privilege to be put in this position,” he said.

“Given the history and the proud heritage of Swinton Lions, I feel really fortunate that I’ve been given an opportunity to apply some of my own philosophies on and off the field for this great club.

"I’m sure that with some hard work and dedication, and some sacrifice, that we can create a clear vision and take the club forward.”