Wigan Warriors academy product Charlie Yeomans has signed with League 1 outfit Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The half-back, brother of outside-back Finlay, who recently scored in the pre-season friendly win over Oldham for the Cherry and Whites, has joined Chris Thorman’s squad in the North East ahead of the forthcoming season.

He was a part of the Academy Grand Final winning side that defeated rivals St Helens 15-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium last September, partnering rising star Jack Farrimond in the halves.

Five youngsters from that title-winning side were promoted to Matt Peet’s senior squad ahead of 2025 in Noah Hodkinson, Nathan Lowe, Kian McDermott, Lukas Mason and Taylor Kerr, with the quintet having all recently featured at Boundary Park in the club’s first of two pre-season friendlies.

Yeomans could make his debut for Newcastle Thunder this weekend, set to host Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs in the second round of the Challenge Cup, before an 1895 Cup fixture with North Wales Crusaders.

Wigan previously held a strong relationship with Newcastle Thunder, having agreed a dual-registration partnership in 2022.

The club, who were readmitted to League 1 after plans to withdraw from the third tier at the end of 2023, received a ‘Grade C’ score from IMG last October, ranking them 32nd across the professional game.

Thorman’s side finished the 2024 campaign in bottom position on the League 1 table, failing to secure a win across the year, and will play their home games at Crow Trees Ground in Swalwell in 2025, the home of Blaydon RFC.