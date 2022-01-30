Wigan Warriors Women reveal their squad numbers for the 2022 rugby league season

Kris Ratcliffe’s side kick off the new campaign away to Bradford Bulls Women on March 13 in the Challenge Cup, whilst the Super League season starts in May.

There are 23 players in the Wigan squad this year, including eight new additions.

Ratcliffe said: “There is quite a fresh feel to the squad this season with several new faces coming in and others moving on for a variety of reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carys Marsh

“That has meant that the first challenge this year is getting everyone used to our ethos and methods of working.

“We still have some way to go with that as its early days, but all the new players have shown signs that they can add something to the group and are buying into our culture.”

“We are still hoping to add one or two more new signings into the mix before the season starts fully to really drive that competition for places that is so important at this level.”

Rebecca Greenfield (1), Rachel Thompson (3), Alison Burrows (7), Holly Speakman (8), Carys Marsh (9), Jade Gregory-Haselden (10) and Victoria Molyneux (13) all retain their numbers from 2021.

Meanwhile, winger Anna Davies has claimed the number two shirt, while Georgia Wilson will now wear number five.

Emma Dwyer (11), Freya Hellin (12), Olivia Frain (14), Eleanor Dainty (16), Kaitlin Hilton (17) and Bethany Hayes (18) have all been given new squad numbers.

The new recruits for this season are Gabi Leigh (4), Ellie Costello (6), Hannah Walton (15), Ruth Thomas (19), Megan Buckley (20), Rachael House (21), India Hickey (22) and Cailey Miller (23).