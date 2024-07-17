Wigan Warriors’ impressive form hailed by Luke Thompson as international prop previews Hull FC trip
And in-form prop Luke Thompson has paid credit to the ‘hard work’ that is put in every day at training, with a trip to Hull FC next up for the reigning champions.
Matt Peet’s side haven’t tasted defeat since the 26-10 loss to Hull KR at the end of April, since picking up eight Super League wins as well as lifting the prestigious Challenge Cup trophy for a record-extending 21st time.
Thompson most recently featured for the entire 80-minute battle in the 16-12 derby thriller against St Helens, with the two Super League points strengthening the side’s position at the top of the table.
“It’s a credit to the hard work we put in every day at training,” Thompson said of the club’s current form.
“All the coaching staff and all the lads, we turn up every day trying to get better and it’s a real credit to the team.
"It’s a pleasure to come to work every day.”
Wigan travel to the MKM Stadium on Saturday to face a Hull side who have picked up just two wins all season to date, most recently falling to a 24-10 loss to rivals Hull KR.
However, Thompson expects to meet a determined outfit in East Yorkshire as the prop said: “I think they’ve had a few changes around their squad and stuff. It’s going to be another tough game as they all are, and it’s going to be one that we’ll be ready for.”
