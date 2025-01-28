Wigan Warriors jet off for warm-up weather camp at world-class facilities with training focus shared

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors travel to Tenerife today for a six-day warm-weather training camp as preparations continue for their title-defending 2025 campaign.

The reigning champions head to the world-class facilities at Tenerife Top Training, already used this pre-season by the likes of Warrington Wolves and Hull KR for their preparations, and hosts more than 250 teams per year.

Wigan concluded their warm-up matches on Sunday at Headingley Stadium, with Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, and captain Liam Farrell all returning to the field for the first time this year. It was the second of two scheduled fixtures, having also faced Sean Long’s Oldham at Boundary Park earlier this month.

Preparations continue overseas at the ‘art of performance excellence’ centre, with Wigan’s first competitive match of 2025 locked in against Sheffield Eagles in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Friday, February 7, at Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium.

Discussing the week’s focus abroad, assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin told Wigan Today: “You get the opportunity to train on a dry pitch with a dry ball, so sharpening the skills side up is one thing.

“I think everything is just a little bit quicker on a dry track; so as much as the ball is sharper, it tests your defence a little bit more.

“It’s just kind of fine-tuning everything really. You get that little bit more quality on the pitch when you’re on it. We won’t be doing anything different, it’s just going after that quality side a little bit more.”