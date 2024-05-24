Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad with two changes made to face Salford, including Sam Eseh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Head coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his squad following the respective one-match suspensions handed to Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis following the Challenge Cup semi-final triumph.
Eseh, 20, has been named for the first time since making the move to the reigning Super League champions from Wakefield.
The prop made one appearance on loan at Castleford Tigers against St Helens.
Young hooker Tom Forber has also returned to Wigan’s 21-man squad, who will face Salford Red Devils this Sunday in Super League Round 12.
Props Harvie Hill and Mike Cooper are expected to return to the match day 17 to replace suspended duo Walters and Ellis, while Ireland international Liam Byrne will serve the last of his two-match ban.
Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Farrell, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Eseh, Eckersley, Forber.
