The centre has featured in the last two games for Matty Peet’s side, and will be hoping to play again in Sunday’s trip to Wakefield.

Halsall states he was pleased to get a try in the Warriors’ 32-6 victory over Warrington, and admits his time playing for Newcastle Thunder helped to prepare him.

He said: “It’s always good to get a try, especially against a team like Warrington.

Sam Halsall went over for Wigan's first try in the win against Warrington Wolves

“Playing for Newcastle has been huge for me this year. Obviously I’ve been in and out of the Wigan squad, but when I’ve gone there I’ve been able to get minutes under my belt and get ready for my opportunity when it comes.

“It’s hard to get into a winning team, so I’ve had to stay patient and just keep trying to prove myself.

“I’ve been lucky I’ve been given a chance in the last couple of games. My goal is to be playing every week, so every time I get an opportunity I’ve just got to take it with both hands to show that I’m worthy of keeping that spot.

“Fingers crossed I’ve done enough to do that, but if not I’ll stay put and stay patient.”

Halsall says Wigan were happy with their victory over Wire, and admits they were motivated by the fact former players were in the crowd.

“We were very pleased because we knew Warrington were going to come here and put up a fight,” he added.

“They’ve not had the season they’ve wanted but they’ve stuck around in games for a long time.

“We knew if we got them in that grind then we were confident we could get them at the backend of the game.

“Our work ethic is massive, and it’s what we build our performances on. I think that showed against Warrington, everyone dug in for each other.

“We worked hard all game to get the result, and it’s one we deserved.

“Even when we were six points down, we knew that we had them, so we were always confident and that it was a matter of time before we scored.

“We stuck in through the first half, and got the try at the end of it.

“Before the game we spoke about the heritage players who’d be watching. They left that jersey in a good place and we’ve got their boots to fill.