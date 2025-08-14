Wigan Warriors fans celebrating at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors’ top-of-the-table clash with Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday night is set to be a thriller, with a 20,000-strong crowd expected at the Brick Community Stadium.

At the time of writing on Thursday evening, more than 19,000 tickets have been sold for the Super League Round 22 fixture, with the South Stand fully sold out, and Hull KR bringing a 3,000-strong travelling contingent.

Hull KR are currently four points ahead of Wigan in the Super League table, with the Warriors three points clear of third-placed Leigh Leopards.

With only six rounds left of the regular campaign, a win for Hull KR would all but seal the League Leaders’ Shield for Willie Peters’ side, whilst a win for Wigan would bring Matt Peet’s side to within just two points of the Robins with five games still left to play.

The two teams have already met once in Super League this season, with the Warriors running out 28-12 winners at Sewell Group Craven Back in Round Seven back in April, with Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Jai Field and Abbas Miski getting on the scoresheet that day, in what was the first meeting between the two since last year’s Super League Grand Final, which Wigan won 9-2 at Old Trafford.

Hull KR go into the game as deserved table-toppers, but Wigan have a strong record against the Robins, having won six of their last seven Super League meetings between the two.

The Round 22 clash on Friday kicks off at 8pm, with tickets still available to purchase from the Brick Community Stadium ticket office – open from 9am on matchday – and online.

The Warriors have also confirmed that there will be bucket collections around the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, which will provide supporters with an opportunity to make cash donations towards Micky Higham’s fight against cancer.

There will also be live music from the band ATH, whowill entertain the Brick ahead of kick-off with a 30-minute set featuring a mix of their own material and popular covers.

As always, Wigan Today will provide you with all the relevant match coverage, including reports, reaction, interviews and more over the weekend.