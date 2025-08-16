Willie Peters applauds the travelling Hull KR fans after their win at Wigan

Hull KR coach Willie Peters paid tribute to his side’s defence in their win at Wigan Warriors, but insisted that ‘the job is not done’ in regards to claiming their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield.

The Robins picked up a 10-6 win over the Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with Peters’ side going six points clear of second-placed Wigan at the Super League summit with just five games left of the regular campaign.

"A great win, really happy with our defence, that was what set the platform,” said Peters.

"Obviously, they scored that try at the end and then they were coming home right at the end but I thought overall, we looked quite comfortable defensively and the players worked extremely hard, they were committed tonight and worked hard for each other, and that’s what is needed against a team like Wigan because you just know they are going to come at some stage.

"Over 80 minutes, they are going to have that surge or a couple of surges, and it was really important that we maintained as much control of the game as we could, but they certainly came home in the backend.

"I said last week, it wasn’t the be-all and end-all if we won or lost, but we were looking for a performance, and I think we got that. Defensively, we were very good against a team like Wigan.

"Let’s be real, they were missing some key players, and so were we. They were missing some key players in their attack so no doubt as the season goes on, they’ll ask a few more questions with their attack from the individuals who’ll come back, but we have as well, so it’s important that we played what was in front of us and performed the way we did.”

Despite Hull KR going six points clear of Wigan in the league table, Peters insists they aren’t getting carried away after strengthening their grip on top spot, with a first-ever League Leaders’ Shield now in sight.

"The job’s not done,” said Peters. “We’ve got to worry about next week, we’ve got a really tough and challenging run, but full of opportunity. We’ve got Leeds next week, who are one of the form teams and are up there, so it’ll be another opportunity next week to improve.”

Peters also paid tribute to the 20,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium, including more than 3,000 making the trip over the Pennines from East Hull.

"Outstanding,” Peters added. “I want to say about Wigan’s crowd as well – 20,000 – I played here, I loved my time here, it was nice to come back again. I haven’t won here whilst coaching, but it’s nice to see some old faces and their fans turn up.

"But 3,000... It took four-and-a-half hours for some people to get over here, I found out because Jack Brown came over, it took him four-and-a-half, I know there were some buses getting here at kick-off, but they got here, they sang, were loud, and they motivated our players to want to do more.”