The Wigan players enjoyed their big day out at the home of the English Rugby Union

Wigan Rugby Union made the most of their historic first trip to Twickenham in their 111-year history - despite coming up just short in the final.

The Papa John’s Community Cup - which sees Level 3 Counties sides play against similar pitched clubs from other areas - sent Wigan to such delights of Bakewell and Leamington Spa.

After beating all before then, the opposition for the final was Kent-based side Old Ethamians, a side with a history of professional rugby which had seen them, until recently, playing in the upper reaches of the rugby pyramid.

An unbeaten season and talks of being ‘repositioned’ to a more competitive league showed what the Douglas Valley men were up against – and the first 20 minutes of the game were an uphill battle for Wigan.

A chip over the top wasn’t fielded by the Wigan backline, handing the OE an attacking line-out which they won comfortably, and they set about the heave to drive the ball over the line.

Wigan continued to suffer from their own discipline as a penalty at the scrum was also kicked into the corner for what looked like a repeat of the first score.

This time the pack held firm but, with bodies committed to the maul, Elthamians took advantage of the gaps for their second score.

Another attacking line-out and rolling maul led to the third score, this time the ball being played off the back, and an intricate move in the backs affording space to go over.

With the score at 19-0 after 20 minutes, it looked like it was going to be a long day in the Twickenham sunshine for the Wigan side.

Undaunted, the northerners fought back through Olly Morgan, who finished in the corner after some classy hands from second row Adam Pierce.

Zack Barker added the conversion and, with seven minutes to go until half-time, Wigan added another score.

This time a break by Kilian Wallace made the headway that took Wigan into opposition territory, the ball was recycled, and Sam Gee took the ball into the 22.

Great hands saw the ball into the grasp of Jack Proffitt, who went over for the score, and Barker added the conversion and a further penalty to close the half-time deficit to 19-17.

Defence dominated after the restart until the 69th minute, when Elthamians had scrum after scrum on the Wigan line.

The scrum-half eventually skipped inside his man and went over under the sticks, the conversion taking the score to 26-17

Wigan were out on their feet now, and a break down the right-wing saw the full-back put over for a score under the sticks, with another conversion making it to 33-17.

With Wigan desperate to claw their way back into the game, Gee tried to chip the defensive line, but the kick was charged down and OE recovered the ball and registered another score.

Another break from the OE stand off took him under the sticks for a 45-17 lead, but Wigan showed some heart and finished the game with a classy try of their own through Jacob Dugdale.