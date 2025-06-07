Watch police chase unfold as quick-thinking PC puts drug dealer behind bars

By Jonathan Pritchard, Jessica Martin
Published 7th Jun 2025, 01:11 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

This footage shows the dramatic moment a police chase unfolds and eventually leads to the arrest and jailing of a drug dealer.

PC Rebecca Hunt from the Barnsley North East neighbourhood policing team spotted a car which was suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs in the area.

She activated her blue lights but the Renault Megane sped off, travelling at speeds of up to 50mph through housing estates and weaving across the road.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a cul-de-sac, where the driver jumped out of the car while it was still moving as he tried to make his escape.

The car crashed into a brick wall but Morgan Swindells was arrested just yards away.

A search found him to be in possession of 127 wraps of cocaine and more than £500 in cash as well as a suspected burner phone.

Swindells, 23, of Denby Road, Barnsley, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on May 16 where he admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Morgan Swindells has been jailed for over two yearsMorgan Swindells has been jailed for over two years
Morgan Swindells has been jailed for over two years | SYP

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (June 6) where he was sentenced to two year and nine months behind bars. An offence of obstructing a PC was dismissed at court.

PC Hunt said: “Drug dealing and drug use in our community is a significant issue, and is often the cause of lots of acquisitive crime.

“We had received recent intelligence from the local community to suggest that this vehicle was involved in the supply of Class A drugs throughout our area.

“Due to fear of repressions, Swindells failed to stop and drove dangerously through a housing estate, reaching speeds of up to 50mph, showing a complete disregard for the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

“We will continue to prioritise drug dealing in our area, and will ensure that those caught supplying illegal substances in our area are dealt with robustly."

