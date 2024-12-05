Donna Marie Woodhouse said the ‘stunning’ pod of orcas swam so close she could even hear their breathing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breathtaking footage shows the moment a pod of orcas glided past amazed onlookers in Lerwick last week.

Donna Marie Woodhouse recorded the four orcas swimming near the Shetland Museum and Archives on November 29 at 11.50am. Donna said the orcas were so close she could even hear their breathing as they surfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting the incredible footage to Facebook, Donna said: “Orcas at my feet! Keep watching, the Orcas come right in! What an amazing experience. Got soaked in the rain as no jacket but totally worth it. Phenomenal! I live in the most amazing place... blown away... wow, wow and wow.”

The orcas swim near the Shetland Museum and Archives in Lerwick. | Donna Marie Woodhouse

She added that getting to see the orcas up close was “a wonderful experience” and the “moment of a lifetime”.

Donna’s video has received 24.6k views and 296 comments. One social media user commented: “Just made my day watching your video, so I can imagine being there would have been so special. Thank you for sharing!” While another simply added: “You have just lived my dream. This is amazing.”