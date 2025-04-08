Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daredevil: Born Again’s first season on Disney Plus continues 🦸‍♂️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daredevil is swinging into action for another episode this week.

It is the penultimate instalment in the season.

But when will the next episode be out on Disney Plus?

Daredevil: Born Again is reaching its climax and there are only a couple of episodes left. It feels like the season only began yesterday but we are already nearing the end.

A revival and continuation of the Netflix show, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018, it has been released weekly on Disney Plus. Charlie Cox has returned to the role of Matt Murdock - see who else has returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney has confirmed how many episodes are left - and if fans can expect a second series. But when does the latest instalment come out?

When is Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 released?

Daredevil: Born Again | Disney Plus

The penultimate episode of the Disney Plus show’s first season is set to be released in just a matter of hours. Episode 8 is due to arrive on the streaming service today (April 8) for American audiences - while British and European viewers will have to wait until tomorrow (April 9).

Daredevil: Born Again’s season finale is due to arrive on the platform next week. It will arrive on April 15 in the US and April 16 in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time does Daredevil: Born Again come out?

Each episode of the hit Disney Plus show has arrived at a similar time on the streaming service. It is being rolled out in a prime slot for American audiences - 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

However due to the differences in time zones, Daredevil: Born Again arrives at 2am UK time (3am CET) which is far less convenient. It means you may have to spend the day dodging spoilers on social media.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.