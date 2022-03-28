The special four-day-weekend will carry on from Thursday June 2 right through to Sunday June 5 to mark the milestone since the Elizabeth II began her reign in 1952.

The extra time off will give people the chance to get together and throw a jolly good bash, something long overdue after experiencing recent national lockdowns during the pandemic. So what can the people of Wigan do for it?

Wigan Council is encouraging people to host events which may include holding a street party, organising a jubilee walk around a park, planting flowers and trees within the communtiy, setting up a relay run, creating a short film or making a time capsule and much, much more.

File photo dated 4/6/2012 of a street party to commemorate The Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Ashby De La Zouch, Leicestershire. Issue date: Sunday January 30, 2022. PA Photo. The monarch's major Jubilee milestones have inspired nationwide festivities, round-the-world tours, and a flotilla of 1,000 boats down the Thames. See PA story ROYAL Jubilee History. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

To organise a street party, you will need to fill out a street parties form and send it via email to the Streetworks Team because it is they who will decide whether it is practicable to close a road for several hours of not.

The first 70 street party applicants will receive a free platinum jubilee party pack courtesy of Wigan Council to dress their street and support you in your celebrations!

If you don’t fancy hosting your own celebration, look no further, there are plenty of exciting events taking place across the Wigan borough to keep you entertained!

Wigan Council is hosting a series of free, family friendly events. Just take a look at some fun things to do to keep your children entertained…

Official Jubilee Beacon Lighting on Thursday June 2 at Haigh Woodland Park 6pm to 10pm, where Girlguiding Lancashire North West will be hosting an evening of music, food and festivities.

Mayor's Jubilee Gala on Friday June 3 at Pennington Hall Park, 10am to 4pm. The Mayor of Wigan Borough welcomes you to a very special Jubilee Gala. The fun-packed day will boast a range of activities such as: lawn games, afternoon tea, singalong classics.

Jubilee Party in the Park on Saturday June 4 at Mesnes Park, 11am to 5pm. Head back to the 1950s, the first years of the Queen’s reign, with this exciting Party in the Park.