Wigan charity will buy sensory equipment for children with £1,000 donation

Brighter Dayz, based in Goose Green, has been given £1,000 by food firm Bakkavor, one of the largest employers in the borough.

It has adopted Brighter Dayz as one of its partner charities in Wigan, so will be organising and supporting a range of staff-based events this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bakkavor's donation will be used for the sensory room at Brighter Dayz

The centre provides a variety of indoor and outdoor activities to engage and inspire children and young adults with disabilities and special educational needs.

It was opened in August by a team of parents and former staff members from Hop, Skip and Jump in Wigan, who were devastated when that shut in March 2020 and wanted to provide somewhere new for youngsters to go for respite care.

The donation of £1,000 will be used by Brighter Dayz to buy new equipment and lighting for its sensory room, which helps children to improve their visual and auditory processing by providing calm and comfort, and supports them in regulating their behaviours by improving focus.