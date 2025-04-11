Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Masked and drug-taking bikers are turning a Wigan borough beauty spot into a “no-go zone” for families while creating “havoc” on the streets.

That was the claim of a Leigh resident today who says more needs to be done to curb “threatening activities” that are preventing people from going about their lawful business.

Gill Edwards says there have been at least two instances in recent days where families planning to go to Pennington Flash Country Park have turned tail after finding the car park full of cannabis-smoking bikes, tearing up and down the site, revving their engines and blocking the entrance to any other vehicle users wanting to park up.

And she had an upsetting experience of her own last month when, after taking her dog for a walk at Dootson’s Park, was unable to get back to her car parked on nearby Butts Street because bikers, some on off-road vehicles, some on fast-moving e-bikes, were using the road as a race track with no regard for safety. Eventually she had to call 999 to get them cleared away so she could go home.

A biker near Butts Mill

The 66-year-old has been at the forefront of campaigns to crack down on illegal use of motorbikes before and has previously voiced fears that someone will get hurt.

She says she wants to see the police doing more, although they have been seen to be seizing illegally-used bikes across the borough including Leigh during a number of crackdowns.

Ms Edwards, who worked at local animal cats and dogs rehoming centre until she retired, said: “I used to love living round here, it's a lovely area, but there is a lawlessness now that has changed it completely and I would move away in an instant if I could, but I can’t.

"I just want to see the streets and parks reclaimed by people who use them with respect and for what they’re meant to be used for. These bikers are ruling the roost, people are being frightened away from public areas and someone is going to get hurt.

A biker filmed speeding down a road in Leigh

"At 4pm last Sunday (April 6) the car park at Penington Flash was full of bikers, speeding up and down, revving their engines and smoking weed. The same thing happened the next day at 5.15pm and people going to go to the park on both occasions turned away because they were frightened. Things have been posted on social media but they're too afraid to report it to the police too. These people are causing havoc and making the park a no-go zone.

"It was on the afternoon of March 22 that I ended up calling 999 because I couldn’t get back to my car on Butts Street after taking my dog for a walk because of all these masked men on bikes tearing up and down.

"I have attended meetings with the police and have been advised to log all the incidents and then hand them over, which I did to a PCSO, but have heard nothing since.”

Greater Manchester Police has been approached for a comment.

Police have been seizing off-road bikes on a regular basis across Wigan borough during crackdowns on two-wheeler nuisances

The force has been running Operation Handbrake alongside Wigan Council as part of efforts to clamp down on illegal use of motorbikes. During four days in January, officers arrested four people and seized 14 bikes and it has reported further seizures since.