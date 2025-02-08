A Wigan rugby club has launched a fund-raising appeal as it bids to stop bikers ruining its pitch.

Wigan St Jude’s ARLFC has been plagued by people riding off-road motorbikes on its ground in Worsley Mesnes.

Now, St Jude’s is bidding to erect a fence around its ground to stop more incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Aerial shots of the damage at Wigan St Jude's

While some funding has already been secured for the £30,000 project, it has launched a crowdfunding appeal to cover the full cost.

A message on the appeal’s website states: "We have a responsibility to all our players to make sure our pitches are safe.

"With approval from Wigan Council and the support of local councillors, we wish to install an eco-friendly boundary fence to stop access to these pitches that the intruders use. Obviously, this comes as a heavy cost to the club but is totally necessary. We have already secured partial funding from the Rugby League Facilities Trust and the Wigan Brighter Borough Fund but still have a shortfall to complete this £30,000 project.”

Josh Simons MP

The club has set a target of £12,000 for the crowdfunding appeal and has the support of Makerfield MP Josh Simons, as well as local councillors.

They met club secretary Joe Fitzsimmons there and filmed a video about the appeal.

In the video, Mr Simons said: “This has a special place in my heart because Joe has been grafting for decades to build this club into a fantastic community asset, which is why it makes me furious when thugs come by mindlessly in five minutes on quad bikes, do doughnuts on it and trash the pitch. It costs the club a fortune to maintain and it’s not on.

"That’s why we are going to make sure we get a fence built around the club. Working with your local councillors and the council, we are going to make sure that the fence stops any bikes and quad bikes getting in.”

Donations to the appeal for a fence can be made at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/wsj-fencing-project.