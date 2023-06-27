News you can trust since 1853
What we know so far about the police pursuit which ended with the death of a Wigan grandmother

Flowers have been left in tribute to a Wigan grandmother after a police pursuit ended in tragedy.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

The Ashton community is in mourning after the death of Kathleen Ann Kirby on Monday.

She was fatally injured when she was hit by a van on Bolton Road, Ashton, which had been in a collision with an Audi car being pursued by the police.

Flowers with moving messages have been left on Bolton Road, Ashton, for Kathleen Ann KirbyFlowers with moving messages have been left on Bolton Road, Ashton, for Kathleen Ann Kirby
As investigations continue into what happened, this is what we know so far.

Officers started to pursue an Audi car in Platt Bridge at around 2.30pm on Monday following reports it had failed to stop for police.

The car crashed into another vehicle on Bolton Road, Ashton – a van which had not been involved in the pursuit.

The van hit a female pedestrian, aged in her 60s, causing serious injuries.

Kathleen Ann KirbyKathleen Ann Kirby
Emergency services rushed to Bolton Road and the woman was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services and medical staff, she died later that day.

Bolton Road was closed for several hours as police launched an investigation into what happened.

One man was arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

A message for Kathleen Ann Kirby's loved onesA message for Kathleen Ann Kirby's loved ones
Greater Manchester Police referred the incident to both its professional standards branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "in-line with normal procedure”.

The IOPC declared an independent investigation at 6.30pm and investigators started their work.

The woman who died has been named as Kathleen Ann Kirby, from Ashton, by Coun Danny Fletcher.

He shared a moving statement from her family, who described her as their “rock”, who “held everyone together with her strength and passion for life”.

Coun Fletcher highlighted the “heroic efforts of local Ashton residents and businesses, who instinctively offered help at the scene”.

Moving tributes were paid to Kathleen on social media and flowers have been left on Bolton Road in her memory.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened or dash-cam footage to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting incident log 2166 of June 26.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.