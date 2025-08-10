A Wigan church could be closed and services instead held in its neighbouring hall, it has been revealed.

Church of England bosses have launched a consultation on proposals to shut St Anne’s Church in Beech Hill.

A statement from the Church Commissioners said: "The conclusion of the Right Buildings Review for St Anne’s was that the church building is no longer required pastorally since the church hall is sufficient for the parish’s ministry and mission needs.

"The increasing cost of essential repairs and the upkeep of the large church building are also now an unsustainable burden on the congregation, when the priority moving forward is rightly on mission and justice initiatives.

"The hall has already become the place where worship takes place during the colder months.”

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Liverpool said: “After a thorough 18-month Right Buildings Review – part of the diocese’s wider Fit for Mission programme – Church Wigan has completed a comprehensive assessment of all 31 of its church buildings to determine their long-term sustainability.

"As part of this process, the Church of England adheres to a legal framework of statutory consultation when a church building is under consideration for closure. This process is currently under way before any final decision is made. If there are any objections, the final decision will rest with the Church Commissioners' Mission, Pastoral and Church Property Committee.

"For more details, visit www.churchofengland.org/consultation/beech-hill."

St Anne’s Church was officially opened in 1953, replacing a wooden mission church which was originally set up to serve the growing population on the Beech Hill estate. The mission church became its church hall.

It is part of the Wigan Central parish, alongside St Catharine’s in Scholes, St Andrew’s in Springfield and Christ Church in Ince.

Just five years ago, church bosses said there was absolutely no plan to shut down the church on Beech Hill Avenue, amid a suggestion that the building could be sold and houses erected there.

But in October 2023 the Diocese of Liverpool, which oversees churches in Wigan, outlined four churches that would be “released” in a bid to cut costs. They were St Anne’s, St Catharine’s, St John the Baptist and The Good Shepherd in Bamfurlong.

Under protocol from the Church of England, when a church is released the land and building may be sold or converted into a building providing an alternate use.

It is recommended that the congregation at St Catharine’s uses its adjacent church hall for worship instead, while members of St John’s could go to other churches in the area, the nearest being St Stephen’s in Whelley.

Anyone wishing to make representations for or against the proposal to close St Anne’s Church should email [email protected] or write to Joanna Chandler-Clarke, Church Commissioners, Church House, Smith Street, London SW1P 3AZ, before midnight on Monday, September 15.

The consultation on plans to close St Anne’s Church was published on the Public Notice Portal.