Wigan security firm helps charity project targeted by thieves

A charity targeted by heartless thieves has been given a helping hand by a Wigan business to ensure it does not happen again.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Just weeks after the launch of the Brick-by-Brick project by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, burglars broke into its warehouse in Wigan to steal stock, causing damage worth thousands of pounds.

It houses items donated for the project – which was set up by Wigan charity The Brick and internet giant Amazon – to be distributed to thousands of people facing poverty.

The Brick's CEO Keely Dalfen thanks Ruth Baxendale and Adam Baxendale, from Lansafe, for installing a new security systemThe Brick's CEO Keely Dalfen thanks Ruth Baxendale and Adam Baxendale, from Lansafe, for installing a new security system
Lee Roby, managing director of Appley Bridge-based IT solution and security service business Lansafe Ltd, heard about the break-in and wanted to help.

He offered to donate internal and external security cameras, along with a full intruder alarm system with a powerful alarm siren, to The Brick and install it for free.

Mr Roby said: “Providing security to local businesses in Wigan is top of our agenda, so when it was brought to my attention that The Brick had been broken into several times, I was immediately on the case. Taking into consideration what The Brick does for the community, I felt that this was the perfect opportunity to give something back to them.”

The Brick’s chief executive Keely Dalfen said: “Unfortunately following the recent launch of our multi bank Brick-by-Brick project, our warehouse was targeted by thieves, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to the exterior. The break-in and theft really hit at the heart of what we are trying to do for the people in our community and it impacted on what we were able to offer to families facing poverty. It was a heart-breaking time for all concerned.

“So, when Lee and the team at Lansafe contacted me with their offer of help, we jumped at the opportunity to secure our premises and to give our team peace of mind that we are now protected by a comprehensive and robust security system that Lansafe has installed for us.

“Our community never ceases to amaze me and the continuing generosity of local businesses like Lansafe ensures that we can continue to take action against poverty in our community and across Greater Manchester.”