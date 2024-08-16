‘Mixed emotions’ for Wigan Athletic boss as Charlie Hughes completes Hull City move for undisclosed fee
The 20-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 campaign which saw him nominated for the League One Young Player of the Season award, while he also captained his hometown club on numerous occasions.
He becomes Hull’s seventh summer signing for Tim Walter at the MKM Stadium, with an option for a further season in the club’s favour.
England youth international Hughes appeared 76 times for Latics after making his senior bow in January 2022, and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium.
“It’s a mix of emotions,” Maloney said.
“I sat with Charlie Hughes and his family 12 months ago, and really sort of convinced him to stay at the club when there was a lot of turmoil. He stayed, he performed unbelievably well and he’s a brilliant boy.
“A club in a higher division has come in and finally agreed a fee with us that our owner accepted.
“I’m devastated to lose such a good player, and such a good guy.
“I’m also incredibly proud. This is the first player that we’ve sold for this type of fee from our academy for 10 years, it’s not easy. The last player we sold like this was Callum McManaman.
“It’s disappointing as I’m losing one of my best players, but I’m also really happy for him.
“He gave absolutely everything for this club. He put his body on the line, played under pressure and I’d love him to come back and say a proper goodbye.”
